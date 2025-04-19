‘Until Dawn’ release date, plot and cast: Everything you need to know about the upcoming horror film

Get ready for a spine-chilling experience as Until Dawn, the much-anticipated horror film based on the beloved video game, prepares to hit the big screen. Early viewers are already raving about its clever scares and meta-horror elements, promising to deliver some serious chills when it premieres.
Mark your calendars—Until Dawn is set to invade theatres on April 25, 2025. Directed by David F Sandberg (known for Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation) and written by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler, this film is launching alongside a remastered version of the original 2015 game, making it a perfect treat for horror and gaming fans alike.
While the game followed a group of friends reuniting at a mountain lodge after a tragic event, the film takes a different route with a brand-new storyline set in the same chilling universe. When Clover's sister goes missing, she and her friends venture into a secluded valley to uncover the truth. But as a masked killer begins to eliminate them one by one, they find themselves caught in a never-ending time loop—forced to relive the same night of terror until they can figure out how to survive until dawn.
This film boasts a fresh cast, featuring Ella Rubin as Clover, alongside Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare, who makes a return to the franchise in a new role. With early acclaim for its creature design, blood-soaked thrills, and innovative storytelling, Until Dawn is shaping up to be a horror event you won’t want to miss in 2025.