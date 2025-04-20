‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’: Kapil Sharma drops new poster with Christian wedding twist on Easter

On Easter Sunday, fans were treated to a delightful surprise from Kapil Sharma as the team behind Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 unveiled the film’s fourth poster—and this one features a classic Christian wedding twist.
Looking dapper in a sharp tuxedo, Kapil is seen making his way down the aisle with yet another mysterious bride, keeping everyone guessing and the intrigue alive. This new poster adds yet another layer to the already tangled storyline of KKPK2, teasing what looks like a white wedding, complete with vows and veils.
So far, each poster has introduced a different wedding style—from traditional pheras to grand bridal entries—each showcasing a different bride whose identity remains a mystery. This fresh take on a “marriage multiverse” is certainly keeping the excitement high and the laughs rolling.
Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the upcoming film brings Kapil Sharma back into the whirlwind of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), the movie that kicked off his Bollywood journey. The original story followed a man trying to juggle three wives and a girlfriend, leading to a hilarious mess of misunderstandings and slapstick moments. The sequel seems to up the ante by not just featuring multiple relationships but also embracing various wedding cultures.
The promotional campaign kicked off on Eid with a poster showing Kapil in a beige sherwani lifting a bride’s veil. Since then, each release has added more intrigue and introduced a new bride.
Produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas Mustan Film Production, KKPK2 stars Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, promising to be a full-on shaadi-comedy extravaganza. More surprises—and brides—are definitely on the horizon!