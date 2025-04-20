‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’: Kapil Sharma drops new poster with Christian wedding twist on Easter

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the upcoming film brings Kapil Sharma back into the whirlwind of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), the movie that kicked off his Bollywood journey. The original story followed a man trying to juggle three wives and a girlfriend, leading to a hilarious mess of misunderstandings and slapstick moments. The sequel seems to up the ante by not just featuring multiple relationships but also embracing various wedding cultures.