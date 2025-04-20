Makers unveil teaser for ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika’

Hoichoi Studios has dropped the curtain—if only slightly—on its much-anticipated cinematic return of the beloved Bengali sleuth with the official teaser for The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika. Slated for a theatrical release on 16 May, the film marks the latest chapter in the popular detective franchise, transporting audiences from the lanes of Kolkata to the spiritual soul of India—Varanasi.
Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the film blends ritual and revelation, bringing together the chaotic beauty of Benaras with a chilling new crime that could shake its sacred foundations. As the city prepares for Masaan Holi, its skies thick with gulal and its riverbanks glowing with the nightly Ganga Aarti, an ominous presence hides in plain sight. Anirban Chakrabarti reprises his now-iconic role as the quirky yet brilliant Eken Babu, joined once again by Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Somak Ghosh as his endearing sidekicks, Bapi and Pramatha. The trio’s signature camaraderie returns, but the stakes are far more sinister this time.
Adding intrigue to the mix is none other than Saswata Chatterjee, whose appearance as a mysterious Buddhist monk is already turning heads. The ensemble cast also includes Ishaa Saha, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Biswanath Basu, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rishav Basu, and Kaushik Hafizee—each playing pivotal roles in a story layered with suspense, symbolism, and surprise.
“Benaras is a character in itself,” says director Joydeep Mukherjee. “Its rituals, silence, and chaos all speak volumes. We wanted to explore how tradition can sometimes obscure the truth. This isn’t just a whodunnit—it’s a reflection on belief and deception.”
At the centre of it all is Eken Babu, still delightfully offbeat with his misfired idioms and disarming humour. But beneath the whimsy lies the mind of a master detective, determined to decipher what lurks beneath Varanasi’s sacred veneer. Reflecting on the role, Anirban Chakrabarti shared: “Eken isn’t just about solving cases—he’s a lens into human behaviour. Playing him is always a joy, and this film pushes him into even more complex emotional and cultural territory.”
From spiritual deceit to sinister plots masked as faith, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika promises a riveting narrative set amidst the ghats, temples, and alleys of a city that never truly sleeps. Whether it’s sacred or sinister—only Eken can tell.