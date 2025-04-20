Makers unveil teaser for ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika’

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the film blends ritual and revelation, bringing together the chaotic beauty of Benaras with a chilling new crime that could shake its sacred foundations. As the city prepares for Masaan Holi, its skies thick with gulal and its riverbanks glowing with the nightly Ganga Aarti, an ominous presence hides in plain sight. Anirban Chakrabarti reprises his now-iconic role as the quirky yet brilliant Eken Babu, joined once again by Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Somak Ghosh as his endearing sidekicks, Bapi and Pramatha. The trio’s signature camaraderie returns, but the stakes are far more sinister this time.