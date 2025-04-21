Makers drop teaser for Rohaan Bhattacharjee & Anindya Sengupta starrer ‘Bramhaarjun’

The official teaser of Bramhaarjun, helmed by Souvik Dey, is out now—offering us a raw and gripping peek into a crime world where survival depends on strategy, strength, and seizing power.
The teaser opens with serene visuals of the duo’s childhood—lush greenery masking the chaos that awaits. As it unfolds, it hints at a fast-paced narrative laced with ambition, betrayal, and the violent underbelly of rural crime syndicates. The upcoming web series stars Rohaan Bhattacharjee, Anindya Sengupta, and Priyanka Bhattacharjee in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Kharaj Mukherjee, Mohana Meem, Sudip Mukherjee, Joyjeet Banerjee, Amyth Sethi, and Anindya Banerjee.
Set against the expansive landscapes of Jharkhand, Bramhaarjun pits two rival territories—Galudi and Sheikhmuluk—against each other in a power-fuelled saga revolving around cannabis smuggling. Galudi is ruled by the formidable Naresh Pal and his gang, while Sheikhmuluk bows to Alam Sheikh. But the balance of power is disrupted when Brahma and Arjun, two young men shaped by their harsh surroundings, enter the fray.
This film is poised to break the clutter with its bold theme and visual storytelling. For Bengali film content fans, Bramhaarjun might just be the next big thing in the crime drama genre.