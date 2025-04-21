Makers drop teaser for Rohaan Bhattacharjee & Anindya Sengupta starrer ‘Bramhaarjun’

Set against the expansive landscapes of Jharkhand, Bramhaarjun pits two rival territories—Galudi and Sheikhmuluk—against each other in a power-fuelled saga revolving around cannabis smuggling. Galudi is ruled by the formidable Naresh Pal and his gang, while Sheikhmuluk bows to Alam Sheikh. But the balance of power is disrupted when Brahma and Arjun, two young men shaped by their harsh surroundings, enter the fray.