Lokesh Kanagaraj announces social media break ahead of Coolie promotions

While he did not reveal the reason behind the digital detox, anticipation around Coolie continues to build rapidly.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is set to release worldwide on August 14. The film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and is expected to be a high-octane action thriller. The ensemble cast also features a pan-Indian lineup including Telugu icon Nagarjuna, Kannada actor Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and Tamil veteran Sathyaraj. Bollywood legend Aamir Khan is also rumored to make a special cameo appearance.

The film will star Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR in prominent roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. The editing is handled by Philomin Raj, and the project is backed by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the film is the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly 38 years. The duo last shared screen space in the 1986 blockbuster Mr. Bharath, where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father. Notably, Sathyaraj had previously declined roles in Rajinikanth’s films such as Sivaji and Enthiran.

Having wrapped up shooting last month, Lokesh had described the experience of making Coolie as unforgettable. He also clarified that the film, which centers around gold smuggling, is a standalone project and will not be part of his widely speculated Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).