Aamir Khan finally shares an update about his Mahabharat trilogy

Aamir Khan may finally be on the path to fulfilling his long-held dream of adapting the Mahabharat for the big screen — not as a single film, but as a multi-part epic.
In a recent interview with a popular entertainment portal Aamir revealed that work on the script may begin in 2025. The ambitious project is expected to follow a format similar to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, allowing for a more expansive and effective portrayal of the epic’s vast storyline and characters.
“Working on the Mahabharat is one of my biggest ambitions,” he said, noting that the writing process alone will take years.
While Aamir has confirmed his involvement as a producer, he has yet to confirm whether he will act in or direct the films. He also hinted that due to the scale of the project, multiple directors may be involved to ensure the timeline is manageable.
"It’s too early to say, but we might need multiple directors. If we have to plan it in a certain timeline… because if you do one after another, it will take very long. Like they did in Lord of the Rings. So, something like that — in that case, you will need more than one director," he said.
Several films have been made based on the Mahabharat over the years. Notable among them is Mahabharat, directed by Babubhai Mistry in 1965, which remains a classic in Hindi cinema. Another significant attempt was Sampoorna Mahabharat (1983), also by Mistry, aiming to present the epic in its entirety.
In the Kannada film industry, Kurukshetra, directed by Naganna, focused on the war narrative in 2000. An animated version titled Mahabharat in 2013, featured voiceovers by major Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, offering a modern retelling aimed at younger audiences.
On a more personal note, Aamir also shared his hope for the growth of cinema infrastructure in India.
“There are large tracts of the country without a single theatre,” he pointed out. “Building affordable theatres is something we should focus on.”
Aamir’s next appearance on screen will be in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2008 hit Taare Zameen Par. This time, he will be playing a more unlikeable character, a shift from the empathetic teacher role he played in the original.
As for The Lord of the Rings, the iconic trilogy — shot in New Zealand and directed by Peter Jackson — is considered a landmark in fantasy cinema. It grossed $2.9 billion worldwide and won 17 Academy Awards, setting a high bar for cinematic storytelling on a grand scale.