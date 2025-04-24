Aamir Khan finally shares an update about his Mahabharat trilogy

Aamir Khan may finally be on the path to fulfilling his long-held dream of adapting the Mahabharat for the big screen — not as a single film, but as a multi-part epic.

In a recent interview with a popular entertainment portal Aamir revealed that work on the script may begin in 2025. The ambitious project is expected to follow a format similar to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, allowing for a more expansive and effective portrayal of the epic’s vast storyline and characters.

Aamir Khan called the Mahabharat trilogy his "biggest ambition"

“Working on the Mahabharat is one of my biggest ambitions,” he said, noting that the writing process alone will take years.

While Aamir has confirmed his involvement as a producer, he has yet to confirm whether he will act in or direct the films. He also hinted that due to the scale of the project, multiple directors may be involved to ensure the timeline is manageable.

"It’s too early to say, but we might need multiple directors. If we have to plan it in a certain timeline… because if you do one after another, it will take very long. Like they did in Lord of the Rings. So, something like that — in that case, you will need more than one director," he said.

Several films have been made based on the Mahabharat over the years. Notable among them is Mahabharat, directed by Babubhai Mistry in 1965, which remains a classic in Hindi cinema. Another significant attempt was Sampoorna Mahabharat (1983), also by Mistry, aiming to present the epic in its entirety.