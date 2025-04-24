Jaideep Ahlawat: Money gives you the freedom to experiment

In Jewel Thief, Jaideep plays a cruel mafia boss who employs a charming thief (Saif Ali Khan) to steal a precious gem. It also features Kunal Kapoor—otherwise known for gentle roles—playing a tough cop. Nikita Dutta rounds off the cast as Jaideep’s partner in the film, whose growing attraction to Saif adds a simmering tension to the mix. The film seems like a pure genre piece, filled with elaborate plans and double-crosses. Heist films can often feel improbable with “system hacks” happening at the press of a button. Jaideep agrees. “I know, sometimes makers take cinematic liberty. But amazingly, a lot of times, cases of real-life heists actually read like a film script. Truth can be stranger than fiction.”

Jaideep, who is sharing screen space with Saif for the first time in the film, describes him as “happy-go-lucky.” The actor says, “He is very funny. Be it the cast or the light guy, he jokes with everybody." Jaideep has also worked with Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in the moody mystery-thriller Jaane Jaan (2023). He ponders on how different both are on set. “I couldn’t get to speak to Kareena much off-screen and maybe it was the kind of film we were doing which was more sombre, unlike Jewel Thief, which is a high-energy thriller, but Kareena was calmer,” he says. “But they both have one thing in common, they were always well-prepared.” Jaideep admired Saif’s acting prowess and how his filmography is a mix of both mainstream and non-commercial films. “He can suggest ten different ways to do a scene. Every time I shared the screen with him, I had to constantly be on my toes because he could take a scene in multiple directions,” he recounts.