‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser promises more chills and chaos; release dates confirmed

Once again led by Jenna Ortega, this new season is set to crank up the chaos at Nevermore Academy, featuring an even bigger presence from the Addams family and some seriously darker mysteries.

In true Wednesday style, the teaser kicks off with a wild airport security scene. Jenna Ortega’s character nonchalantly pulls out a stash of hidden weapons — think brass knuckles, a taser, and nunchucks — only to get flagged for a suspicious bottle of sunscreen, courtesy of her trusty sidekick, Thing.