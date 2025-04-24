‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser promises more chills and chaos; release dates confirmed
Get ready, because Wednesday Addams is back — and she’s making quite the entrance. Netflix has just unveiled the first teaser for Wednesday Season 2, taking us back to the world of our favourite darkly charming teen detective, whose gothic flair turned the show into a massive hit.
Wednesday season 2: Jenna Ortega brings weapons, wit and sunscreen in first look
Once again led by Jenna Ortega, this new season is set to crank up the chaos at Nevermore Academy, featuring an even bigger presence from the Addams family and some seriously darker mysteries.
In true Wednesday style, the teaser kicks off with a wild airport security scene. Jenna Ortega’s character nonchalantly pulls out a stash of hidden weapons — think brass knuckles, a taser, and nunchucks — only to get flagged for a suspicious bottle of sunscreen, courtesy of her trusty sidekick, Thing.
The teaser perfectly sets the mood for another wonderfully creepy season as Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy with her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán). “Feels like returning to the scene of the crime,” she deadpans, ever the witty detective.
A two-part release, new faces, and more Addams family drama await
Netflix has announced that Wednesday Season 2 will drop in two parts, with Part 1 hitting screens on August 6 and Part 2 following on September 3. Alongside Jenna Ortega, who’s also stepping into a producer role this season, the show is bringing in fresh faces, including Steve Buscemi as the new principal and Joanna Lumley as Morticia’s mother, Hester Frump.
Fans can look forward to more Pugsley, new supernatural challenges, and a shift towards horror rather than teen romance. “Wednesday thinks she’s in control,” the showrunners tease, “but Nevermore has plenty of surprises waiting for her.” Based on this teaser, it looks like the new term at Nevermore is going to be a killer one.