Priyanka Chopra’s action-comedy ‘Heads of State’ set for global premiere this July

Priyanka Chopra is all set to light up screens once again in the upcoming action-comedy Heads of State. This high-octane film, directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry, Nobody), brings together an electrifying ensemble cast led by John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Packed with thrilling action and razor-sharp humour, Heads of State promises a wild, globe-trotting adventure.
Set against a backdrop of international politics and espionage, the story follows the US President (Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Elba), whose public rivalry threatens their nations' “special relationship.” But when a powerful and deadly enemy emerges—one who outsmarts even their elite security forces—the leaders are forced to team up. Enter Noel Bisset, a brilliant MI6 agent played by Chopra, who becomes their unlikely ally as they race to foil a global conspiracy.
Blending explosive stunts, witty banter, and a touch of '90s nostalgia, the film is poised to deliver both laughs and edge-of-your-seat action. The star-studded supporting cast includes Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine, among others.
Heads of State also reunites John Cena and Idris Elba, who last shared the screen in the 2021 hit The Suicide Squad.
In addition to this Hollywood venture, Priyanka is making waves in Indian cinema too. She’s set to star opposite Mahesh Babu in acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29. This marks her grand return to Telugu cinema after more than two decades, following her 2002 debut in Apuroopam.