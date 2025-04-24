Priyanka Chopra’s action-comedy ‘Heads of State’ set for global premiere this July

Blending explosive stunts, witty banter, and a touch of '90s nostalgia, the film is poised to deliver both laughs and edge-of-your-seat action. The star-studded supporting cast includes Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine, among others.

Heads of State also reunites John Cena and Idris Elba, who last shared the screen in the 2021 hit The Suicide Squad.

In addition to this Hollywood venture, Priyanka is making waves in Indian cinema too. She’s set to star opposite Mahesh Babu in acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29. This marks her grand return to Telugu cinema after more than two decades, following her 2002 debut in Apuroopam.