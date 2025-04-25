‘Durgapur Junction’: The medico-crime thriller that heralds the return of the Bengali action hero

In the quaint city of Durgapur where everyone knows everybody, something stirs fear among the residents when a medical drug goes awry and consumption of it starts killing people. This is where investigating officer Soumya Sen essayed by Vikram Chatterjee, his senior Superintendent CID, Gauri Prasad Singh and their team come forward. Parallely, a principled crime journalist’s voice is subordinated due to various reasons; essayed by the charismatic Swastika Mukherjee who steps in the role of Ushashi . Durgapur Junction is all about uncovering the reasons and modus operandi behind the killings and how Soumya and Ushashi’s paths cross in the journey.
Experience the thrill
Arindam Bhattacharya, after Shibpur, serves another thriller to the audience. For those who love to watch mysteries, detective stories and action thrillers, Durgapur Junction should definitely feature on their watch-list this weekend. A good medical thriller is like a fresh breath amidst the overflowing crime thrillers available these days. Right from the interrogation scenes to the chase sequences and the establishment of the narrative connecting each link was well thought out.
Food for thought
Durgapur Junction leaves you with two thoughts, once over. Definitely not a mean to scare people, but a point to consider is what we are consuming and feeding our bodies. While people are becoming very conscious of what they eat today and the ingredients or where they come from, it is probably time that we move beyond noticing the expiry dates on medicines and even start giving a thought on if what we consume would help us in the long run, instead of blindly relying on the prescriptions. It is also equally important to keep tabs of where medicines are brought in from, stored, who has access to it and more. This just ensures personal safety from all angles. The second most important point is the far-reaching effects of childhood trauma. How it builds up in people over time and what adverse actions can it take the shape of?
The ebb and flow of the narrative
While the narrative moves forward in a steady pace, the first half is all about quick investigation and fast action to find out the reason behind the killings. The second half post-interval is slow-paced and in sync with the patience and steadiness of the mastermind criminal who likes to plan everything out. The last 30 minutes of the movie is an adrenaline rush with the entire reveal during the climax. However, the clever cliffhanger in the story also gives rise to the question if the director would now move to another ‘Junction’ with his thriller franchises.
A Soundscape to remember
If you like a good rock theme, then the background score composed by Rupam Islam will really please you. It will keep you to the edge of your seat and also compel you in your minds to take flight and run around Durgapur trying to solve the mystery all through the rock beats and rap rhythms. It not only builds the suspense but also takes the narrative musically forward giving a break to the dialogues and letting actions take over.
Unforgettable Performances
Vikram as the tall and handsome investigative officer with a hot-headed, action-first personality, has definitely become the new-age action hero that the industry needed. He also proves his versatility by his choice of roles and essaying them to perfection. One cannot not like his ways of solving a case, his sharpness, intelligence and wit; and also not be scared of his unpredictability where actions speak louder than words, and words if any are equally rustic.
Swastika on the other hand, personifies the calmness in this sea of activity. She is charming, elegant, classy, has good observation powers, and definitely eyes that speak volumes more than her actions. Swastika’s ability to lead the narrative through her eyes and subtle charisma more than action itself makes her character unique. Oh and we bet you can't take your eyes off her costumes as well!
Ekavali stood out in her performance on-screen as Gauri. What made her character such a strong one is her ability to become a good boss. Under pressure to solve the case and yet supportive of her team, she stood beside when required, guided went the team went in wrong directions and scolded to bring them on track. She was all that a good senior and one who wishes well for the team should be. She has time and again vowed people over with her talent and is definitely a name audience would want to see more frequently.
Overall Package
Durgapur Junction is an overall package where every actor, character, sense of space, soundscape and the hard work of hundreds on and behind the screen coincides to create a thrilling adventure for the audience on the silver screen and is definitely a good watch. It is commendable for Bhattacharya to attempt a thriller significantly different keeping in mind that the audience is so exposed to thriller and mystery genre, especially with the rise of television and OTT shows.
Durgapur Junction is running in theatres near you