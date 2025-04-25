‘Durgapur Junction’: The medico-crime thriller that heralds the return of the Bengali action hero

Experience the thrill

Arindam Bhattacharya, after Shibpur, serves another thriller to the audience. For those who love to watch mysteries, detective stories and action thrillers, Durgapur Junction should definitely feature on their watch-list this weekend. A good medical thriller is like a fresh breath amidst the overflowing crime thrillers available these days. Right from the interrogation scenes to the chase sequences and the establishment of the narrative connecting each link was well thought out.

Food for thought

Durgapur Junction leaves you with two thoughts, once over. Definitely not a mean to scare people, but a point to consider is what we are consuming and feeding our bodies. While people are becoming very conscious of what they eat today and the ingredients or where they come from, it is probably time that we move beyond noticing the expiry dates on medicines and even start giving a thought on if what we consume would help us in the long run, instead of blindly relying on the prescriptions. It is also equally important to keep tabs of where medicines are brought in from, stored, who has access to it and more. This just ensures personal safety from all angles. The second most important point is the far-reaching effects of childhood trauma. How it builds up in people over time and what adverse actions can it take the shape of?