Unishe April: Lessons we learn about the modern family from this Rituparno Ghosh film

When Unishe April released in 1994, it didn’t just mark the return of nuanced storytelling to Bengali cinema—it marked the arrival of a voice that dared to be soft in a space that had long been dominated by masculine bravado and loud heroism. It also marked the arrival of a voice that dared to be real; real about equations nobody considered reflecting in filmmaking. In an industry that had cropped and depicted relations to perfection, Unishe April was raw and unedited.

Rituparno Ghosh’s 1994 masterpiece doesn’t just narrate a story, but peels back the layers of silences that echo in every modern household. It's a film where glances speak louder than dialogue, and absences define relationships more than presences. But then, isn’t that how it is in real life too? But beneath the quiet drama lies a bold exploration of identity, grief, and generational disconnect—especially between mothers and daughters.

In its delicate unraveling of this authentic and familiar dynamic, the film offers timeless truths about how we love, how we fail, and how we forgive in today’s evolving definition of “family.”