Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning India release gets preponed; find more details

Clear your calendars and fasten your seatbelts because Ethan Hunt is punching in early! Fans of the iconic franchise now won't have to wait as long to witness Ethan Hunt’s final mission unfold on the big screen as the makers announce that the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will now hit theatres earlier than expected!

When will Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning release in India?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will now hit theatres on May 17, 2025, six days ahead of the originally scheduled date of May 23. The move comes in response to overwhelming fan excitement and demand worldwide. With the franchise's trademark adrenaline and heart, The Final Reckoning promises an experience like no other — one last mission, packed with epic scale, emotional stakes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills that only Mission: Impossible can deliver. This is truly the send-off fans have been waiting for.