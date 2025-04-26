Aamar Boss trailer: Raakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad’s mother-son chemistry is definitely noticeable

The makers launched the trailer of their much-anticipated film Aamar Boss, which marks the legendary actress Raakhee Gulzar’s return to the silver screen after a remarkable 22-year hiatus. Starring alongside Shiboprosad Mukherjee and directed by the celebrated duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film promises a heartwarming yet thought-provoking cinematic journey.
The newly-dropped trailer has already ignited a wave of excitement among audiences, offering a compelling glimpse into the nuanced world of Aamar Boss. At its heart is the layered relationship between Shubhra Goswami (Raakhee) and her son Animesh (Shiboprosad).
The trailer beautifully contrasts two stark sides of Animesh. At home, he is the devoted son who is gentle, caring, and attentive to his aging mother. He lovingly feeds her, dines with her, and shares precious moments that reflect a deep familial bond. But at the workplace, a different Animesh emerges who is a hard-nosed, demanding boss who doesn’t shy away from reprimanding employees or making tough decisions, even at the cost of their jobs.
Everything takes a dramatic turn when Shubhra Goswami decides to step into her son’s office world. Her unexpected presence not only challenges the toxic dynamics of the corporate environment but also brings about an emotional and societal transformation, by wanting to establish a day care for elderly parents—an idea that is as revolutionary as it is touching.
Sharing his experience Raakhee said, “Some stories do more than just entertain — they leave a lasting impression. Aamar Boss is one of those rare stories: sincere, heartfelt, and profoundly touching.”
Nandita Roy shared her experience saying, “Raakhee awas incredibly professional on set—focused, graceful, and completely immersed in her role. Watching her bring Shubhra Goswami to life was truly moving. Aamar Boss is a story for everyone across ages and backgrounds. It speaks to the heart, explores the complexities of relationships, and challenges the way we view age, work, and care. We’ve made this film with a lot of love, and we hope it connects deeply with audiences.”
Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared his excitement saying, “Aamar Boss is more than just a film it’s a conversation about the balance we struggle to maintain between our personal and professional lives. Working with Raakhee di has been an absolute honour. Her presence on set, her energy, and the depth she brings to the character of Shubhra Goswami made every scene magical.”
The film will mark as a powerful social drama that delves into generational gaps, familial bonds, and the humanity often lost in the corporate grind. With Raakhee's stellar comeback and Shiboprosad’s compelling performance, the film is poised to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.