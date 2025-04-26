Aamar Boss trailer: Raakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad’s mother-son chemistry is definitely noticeable

The trailer beautifully contrasts two stark sides of Animesh. At home, he is the devoted son who is gentle, caring, and attentive to his aging mother. He lovingly feeds her, dines with her, and shares precious moments that reflect a deep familial bond. But at the workplace, a different Animesh emerges who is a hard-nosed, demanding boss who doesn’t shy away from reprimanding employees or making tough decisions, even at the cost of their jobs.

Everything takes a dramatic turn when Shubhra Goswami decides to step into her son’s office world. Her unexpected presence not only challenges the toxic dynamics of the corporate environment but also brings about an emotional and societal transformation, by wanting to establish a day care for elderly parents—an idea that is as revolutionary as it is touching.