Dhanush wraps up filming for Idly Kadai; set for October 1 release

The shooting for Idly Kadai, the much-anticipated action entertainer directed by Dhanush, has officially wrapped up, the makers announced on Saturday.
The final leg of the shoot took place in Bangkok, where the team had traveled two Wednesdays ago to film a key sequence involving the film's entire ensemble cast. With that schedule now completed, production on the film has concluded.
Production house Dawn Pictures shared the news on their official X account, stating, "It's time to call it a WRAP for #IdlyKadai. See you in theatres on the 1st of October. Exciting updates soon."
Originally scheduled for release on April 10 this year, Idly Kadai was postponed due to pending scenes. Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures previously revealed in an interview that about 10% of the film remained to be shot, particularly a complex combination sequence featuring several key actors.
"We needed to shoot this abroad as it includes Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir, Sathyaraj sir, and others. Coordinating their schedules took time, and we didn’t want to rush because the film has turned out really well,” he said.
The new release date has been set for October 1
Industry sources confirm that Arun Vijay plays the antagonist, with his intense face-off against Dhanush expected to be a major highlight of the film. Additionally, the makers have confirmed Shalini Pandey’s key role in the film, ending weeks of speculation.
Idly Kadai stars Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead and is directed by Dhanush himself. The film is jointly produced by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, with Kiran Koushik handling cinematography and G.V. Prakash composing the music.