Dhanush wraps up filming for Idly Kadai; set for October 1 release

The final leg of the shoot took place in Bangkok, where the team had traveled two Wednesdays ago to film a key sequence involving the film's entire ensemble cast. With that schedule now completed, production on the film has concluded.

Production house Dawn Pictures shared the news on their official X account, stating, "It's time to call it a WRAP for #IdlyKadai. See you in theatres on the 1st of October. Exciting updates soon."