Kesari 2: Shashi Tharoor pinpoints an unrealistic aspect of Akshay Kumar's portrayal of C Sankaran Nair

Shashi Tharoor praised the Akshay Kumar-led film Kesari Chapter 2, but acknowledged one aspect that made it somewhat unrealistic.
He said that the film's message is "brilliant" and complimented its production, particularly the acting, direction, and storytelling, which he found compelling from start to finish.
But he pointed out that the character of C Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, would never have used the language seen in the film, especially certain profanities. However, he emphasised that the film successfully conveyed Nair's courage, integrity, and principles.
"I thought it was an amazingly well-crafted film. It did take some liberties with historical facts," he said, noting that while the film is fiction, it does an excellent job of capturing the spirit of resistance.
He highlighted the film's focus on the need for an apology regarding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, was a poignant point made at the film’s conclusion.
"The one thing that the British have never done is say sorry," he said and them "regretting the events of the day" does not count as one.
Tharoor was concerned that courtroom scenes might not engage audiences, but acknowledged that the storytelling is enough to keep viewers hooked to the screen.
After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, where British troops fired on unarmed civilians in Amritsar, Indian lawyer and statesman Sir Sankaran Nair resigned from the Viceroy's Executive Council in protest. He later faced a defamation lawsuit from a British officer but refused to apologize, fighting the case in a British court.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the 2019 book, The Case That Shook the Empire: One Man’s Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, by Nair’s great grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat. Akshay Kumar plays Nair, with R Madhavan portraying British lawyer Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday as Nair's assistant, Dilreet Gill.