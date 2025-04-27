Kesari 2: Shashi Tharoor pinpoints an unrealistic aspect of Akshay Kumar's portrayal of C Sankaran Nair

Shashi Tharoor praised the Akshay Kumar-led film Kesari Chapter 2, but acknowledged one aspect that made it somewhat unrealistic.

He said that the film's message is "brilliant" and complimented its production, particularly the acting, direction, and storytelling, which he found compelling from start to finish.

But he pointed out that the character of C Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, would never have used the language seen in the film, especially certain profanities. However, he emphasised that the film successfully conveyed Nair's courage, integrity, and principles.

Shashi Tharoor praises the production of Kesari Chapter 2

"I thought it was an amazingly well-crafted film. It did take some liberties with historical facts," he said, noting that while the film is fiction, it does an excellent job of capturing the spirit of resistance.