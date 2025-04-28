Pulkit Samrat & Isabelle Kaif set the stage on fire with electrifying new track "Ban Piya" from Suswagatam Khushamadeed

The much-awaited festive track "Ban Piya" from the upcoming cross-border romantic drama Suswagatam Khushamadeed has finally dropped. Starring the duo Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif, the song is a visual and musical treat, blending high-octane dance moves with a celebration of love.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya calls lead actors' chemistry "incredible"

"Ban Piya," produced by Zee Music Company, features vocals by Armaan Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Amol Shrivastava, and Abhishek Talented. The music is by Amol-Abhishek, and the lyrics are written by Abhishek Talented. Ganesh Acharya choreographed the song. The song marks the first on-screen showcase of Pulkit and Isabelle’s chemistry.

"Pulkit and Isabelle’s chemistry was incredible, and we shot it on a grand scale to capture the celebratory spirit of the film,” said choreographer Ganesh Acharya.