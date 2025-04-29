Cannes 2025: Nicole Kidman to receive Women in Motion award

Why is Nicole Kidman being awarded at Cannes 2025?

With a dedication to supporting women in film, she gained prominence in 2017— a year that also turned out to be a landmark year in her career. She starred in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, which premiered at Cannes and during its press conference, she made headlines by publicly calling out the stark gender disparity in filmmaking. Citing that only about 4 per cent of major films at the time were directed by women, Kidman pledged to work with a female director every 18 months—a promise she has since surpassed, collaborating with 19 women directors over the years.

This year’s award promises to not only celebrate her acting prowess but also her advocacy through her production company, Blossom Films. Through Blossom Films, Nicole has been wearing the double suit of being a creative force and a storyteller who challenges gender norms while highlighting women’s experiences.