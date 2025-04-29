Cannes 2025: Nicole Kidman to receive Women in Motion award

Nicole Kidman is all set for her Cannes resurgence this year and it’s special for more reasons than one. Gracing the French Riviera red carpet after eight years, she will be honoured with the prestigious Kering Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, for her outstanding contributions to cinema and her unwavering commitment for the advancement of female representation in the film industry. The Australian-American actor, producer, and activist will become the 10th woman to receive the accolade, joining a powerful roster of past recipients including Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, and Salma Hayek.
With a dedication to supporting women in film, she gained prominence in 2017— a year that also turned out to be a landmark year in her career. She starred in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, which premiered at Cannes and during its press conference, she made headlines by publicly calling out the stark gender disparity in filmmaking. Citing that only about 4 per cent of major films at the time were directed by women, Kidman pledged to work with a female director every 18 months—a promise she has since surpassed, collaborating with 19 women directors over the years.
This year’s award promises to not only celebrate her acting prowess but also her advocacy through her production company, Blossom Films. Through Blossom Films, Nicole has been wearing the double suit of being a creative force and a storyteller who challenges gender norms while highlighting women’s experiences.
In what will be almost a full-circle moment for Nicole, she last graced the festival to accept its 70th anniversary prize, coinciding with the premiere of The Beguiled. Her forthcoming recognition thus further solidifies her legacy not just as an acclaimed actress, but as a committed advocate bringing change in an industry still striving for inclusivity. Commenting on her receiving this honour, she said, “I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honour before me — artistes and trailblazers I deeply admire. The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here,”
The award ceremony will take place during the official Women in Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, which will be running from May 13 to 24 this year. Hosted by luxury group Kering in partnership with the festival, the Women in Motion initiative seeks to spotlight influential women in the arts with the hopes of driving gender equality in cinema.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)