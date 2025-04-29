Tourist Family producer clarifies: No intention to compete with Suriya’s Retro

Producer Yuvaraj Ganesan, whose company is behind the upcoming comedy-drama Tourist Family starring Sasikumar and Simran, has clarified that the film's release on May 1, alongside Suriya's highly anticipated action thriller Retro, was not a deliberate attempt to compete with the latter. Instead, it was due to unavoidable circumstances.

During a recent media interaction, Yuvaraj addressed the question about releasing Tourist Family on the same day as Retro, a film that has generated immense excitement. He explained, "With the rise of OTT platforms, we no longer have full control over the release date of our films."

The producer elaborated that when films are sold to streaming platforms, the agreements typically include specific release windows, which in their case meant Tourist Family had to be made available by the end of May. As a result, they had no other option but to go ahead with the May 1 release.

Yuvaraj further emphasised that they have no intention of competing with Suriya’s Retro, acknowledging the scale of the action film. "We are not looking to compete with a major film like Retro. Our film is a different kind of experience, and we have no choice but to release it on May 1 due to prior commitments," he said.

Tourist Family, produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, has already generated positive buzz within the industry. Distributor Vithurs, who holds the overseas rights, described the film as a “gem” and mentioned how personally meaningful it was to him as an Eelam Tamil.

Director Rathna Kumar, after watching the film, praised it on social media, calling it a "classy film" with a lot of heart, full of both humorous and emotionally moving moments. He particularly lauded Sasikumar's performance, calling it his best yet. "The post-interval sequence is something else. The theater is going to love it," he wrote. Rathna also commended debut director Abishan Jeevinth, saying, "At just 24, he has already made a strong impression. I'm a fan now."