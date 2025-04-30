Actor Jay Thakkar gears up for back-to-back releases

After the grand success of Gullak, UP65 and Dream Girl, Jay Thakkar is all set for his upcoming hits starring alongside Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhool Chuk Maaf and Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade in Kapkapiii. The highly anticipated movies are scheduled to release in May.

Jay in the two movies. In this conversation, he talks about effortless transition from a romantic sidekick to a quirky chaiwala in the movie, his upcoming films.