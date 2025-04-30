Actor Jay Thakkar gears up for back-to-back releases
After the grand success of Gullak, UP65 and Dream Girl, Jay Thakkar is all set for his upcoming hits starring alongside Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhool Chuk Maaf and Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade in Kapkapiii. The highly anticipated movies are scheduled to release in May.
Jay in the two movies. In this conversation, he talks about effortless transition from a romantic sidekick to a quirky chaiwala in the movie, his upcoming films.
What makes Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii stand out?
Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy set in Benares, releasing on May 9. It stands out for its time-loop concept—rare in Bollywood. Rajkummar Rao’s character relives his Haldi day, every morning, and I play his close acquaintance who reappears in the loop under different emotional shades, adding comic relief. It’s my first time with a stubble beard and pure Benarasi dialect—an exciting challenge.
Kapkapiii is a horror-comedy inspired by Romancham, but with its own twist. It’s full of laughs, with great chemistry between actors like Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. I play a clean-shaven, late-teen chaiwala—quirky, ambitious, with a takia-kalam “bhaila,” which I created. It’s a wild ride of scares and humour.
The roles are very different. How did you prepare?
Yes both are completely different—and that’s what excited me! Kapkapiii was shot first in Delhi, with workshops and dialect sessions. My chaiwala’s Gujarati-inspired vibe came from improvisation and input from late Sangeeth Sivan sir. “Bhaila” was my idea and it stuck!
For Bhool Chuk Maaf, we shot in Benaras’s 50°C heat. I had a Benarasi dialect and romantic side to my character. On-set dialect coaching made it authentic, and the crew and co-stars made the experience collaborative and fun.
Any genre or role preference?
Not at all. I believe every genre and role has its own magic. Limiting myself would mean staying in a comfort zone, and I thrive on discomfort — because that’s where growth happens. I’ve played everything from psychotic terrorists to romantic lovers, from horror to pure comedy. What matters most to me is the preparation — deep research, rehearsals, understanding the backstory. That’s where the real transformation happens.
Why do you gravitate towards unique roles?
I think these roles are drawn to me as much as I’m drawn to them. I’m grateful to the directors who believe in my potential and give me characters that break the mould. I love experimenting—not just in acting, but also in editing, directing, fitness and spirituality. These roles help me evolve not just as an actor, as a person too.
Most relatable character you’ve played?
Definitely, Mohit Sharma from UP65. That role felt like it was written for me. Mohit’s energy, humour, and love for creating laughter mirrors how I am in real life. Even Karan Sharma, director of Bhool Chuk Maaf, loved my Benarasi accent in it.
Also, Bunty Miyaan from Ek Dujey Ke Vaaste 2—a Bhopali middle-class guy who falls for a girl out of his league. It was the first time a Bhopali character was introduced on TV, and I felt responsible to do it justice. People connected with it, and that meant a lot.
What’s the biggest challenge in playing comic roles?
Comedy isn’t just about making people laugh—it's about striking the right balance between humour and human emotion. I often add a subtle layer of vulnerability or truth to my comic performances, which makes them more relatable and heartfelt.
The most challenging part about playing comic roles is that comedy requires absolute precision—timing, delivery, and rhythm must be spot on. It also demands immense trust and collaboration, especially from co-actors.
Web series or films—what do you prefer?
I enjoy both. Films are concise and focus on quality, while web series allow for deeper character development. I’ve done shows like Gullak, UP65, Lakho Mein Ek, and Ek Dujey Ke Vaaste 2, which taught me consistency. Films push me to deliver depth in a limited span. Both formats help me grow in different ways.
An actor and director you’d love to work with?
I’d love to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, or Kay Kay Menon—actors who understand the depth of the craft and have strong theatre and NSD backgrounds. Among directors, Rajkumar Hirani Sir tops the list. His way of blending meaningful storytelling with light-hearted humour really inspires me. I also hope to work with visionary directors from Hollywood internationally.
Upcoming Projects.
Apart from Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapii, I’ve shot several ad films that will be out soon. I’m currently in talks for more web series and film projects, and I'm hopeful that the audience's love and appreciation will open new doors.
(By Addrita Sinha)