Cannes 2025: Here’s what we know about Kristen Stewart’s directorial feature, ‘The Chronology of Water’

An Adaptation

The Chronology of Water is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name which was published in 2011. The narrative is all about a young woman who undertakes the journey of self-discovery and finds salvation in swimming. She ends up becoming a writer and teacher. The journey is all about understanding identity, sexuality, and the complexities of being human.

Who can we expect to see in the movie?

The movie marks the journey of actor Kristen Stewart into the world of direction. She has also worked on the screenplay along with Andy Mingo. Playing the role of Lidia is Imogen Poots, along with a supporting cast that boasts of Thora Birch, Earl Cave, Kim Gordon and Jim Belushi. The Chronology of Water is produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss along with others.