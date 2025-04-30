Cannes 2025: Here’s what we know about Kristen Stewart’s directorial feature, ‘The Chronology of Water’

You have seen her acting prowess as Bella Swan in Twilight and now it’s time to witness Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut- The Chronology of Water- which is all set to make its World Premiere at the Cannes film festival 2025. The much-awaited film festival will run from May 13-24, 2025 and will see some of the biggest names from world over gather in celebrating cinema. As Stewart’s movie is all set to see the light of day, here’s recapping what we know about the movie so far.
Here is all we know about Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology of Water
An Adaptation
The Chronology of Water is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name which was published in 2011. The narrative is all about a young woman who undertakes the journey of self-discovery and finds salvation in swimming. She ends up becoming a writer and teacher. The journey is all about understanding identity, sexuality, and the complexities of being human.
Who can we expect to see in the movie?
The movie marks the journey of actor Kristen Stewart into the world of direction. She has also worked on the screenplay along with Andy Mingo. Playing the role of Lidia is Imogen Poots, along with a supporting cast that boasts of Thora Birch, Earl Cave, Kim Gordon and Jim Belushi. The Chronology of Water is produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss along with others.
Behind the scenes
As per reports the movie was shot in Latvia and Malta over a six-week schedule in the summers of 2024. This also marks Kristen’s stand-out storytelling method where she explores complex themes including incest and menstruation, which traverses through a woman’s journey to become aware of, understand and reflect her body.
At the Cannes 2025
The movie will premiere under the category Un Certain Regard, where it will be joined by 19 other films like Love me Tender by Anna Cazenava Cambet, Meteors by Hubery Charuel, Urchin by Harris Dickinson, Homebound by Neeraj Ghaywan and more. In fact, the same category also features actor Scarlett Johansson’s directorial Eleanor the Great.