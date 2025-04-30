‘Mercy’, featuring Adil Hussain, to premiere at UK Asian Film Festival in London

A hauntingly beautiful meditation on grief and human connection, Mercy, directed by first-time filmmaker Mitul Patel, is set to make its UK premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival on 5 May 2025 at Rich Mix Theatre, London.
The film stars Raj Vasudeva in the lead role of Shekhar, alongside Adil Hussain in a special appearance as Father Joel, the family’s spiritual anchor during a time of emotional reckoning. Mercy isn’t a film about death—it’s a cinematic embrace of what comes after: the aching silence, the resilience of love, and the bittersweet necessity of letting go. “Mercy is a reflection on the quiet, often unspoken emotions that surround loss,” says Raj, who also produces the film under the Everclear Films banner. “It explores the strength it takes to make peace with the inevitable.”
Also starring Niharica Raizada as Jiya, Shekhar’s wife, and Aparna Ghoshal as Sujata, the ailing matriarch whose presence forms the emotional spine of the story, the film offers a raw, unflinching portrait of family, duty and the spaces in between. Kunal Bhan plays Vihaan, the conflicted younger brother caught between hope and heartbreak, while Adil Hussain, ever the scene-stealer, brings quiet gravitas to Father Joel. “For me, Mercy is about that silent space where grief, love and responsibility collide,” Adil reflects. “It’s about those decisions made not with the head, but with a heart that’s breaking.”
The film’s trailer, revealed at the Indian Pavilion during the Cannes Film Festival last year, earned praise for its emotional depth and visual subtlety. Following the global success of their award-winning short film Forbidden, which dealt with honour killings and travelled to over 30 international festivals, Mercy marks Everclear Films’ debut feature, staying true to its ethos of telling bold, humane stories that linger long after the credits roll.