‘Mercy’, featuring Adil Hussain, to premiere at UK Asian Film Festival in London

The film stars Raj Vasudeva in the lead role of Shekhar, alongside Adil Hussain in a special appearance as Father Joel, the family’s spiritual anchor during a time of emotional reckoning. Mercy isn’t a film about death—it’s a cinematic embrace of what comes after: the aching silence, the resilience of love, and the bittersweet necessity of letting go. “Mercy is a reflection on the quiet, often unspoken emotions that surround loss,” says Raj, who also produces the film under the Everclear Films banner. “It explores the strength it takes to make peace with the inevitable.”