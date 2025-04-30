Richa Chadha celebrates one year of ‘Heeramandi’; calls playing Lajjo a dream fulfilled

In her first post of 2025, Richa reflected on her transformative year, sharing joyful moments with her husband, actor Ali Fazal, and their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. She also celebrated another achievement: their debut production, Girls Will Be Girls.

“From playing Lajjo under Bhansali sir’s direction to welcoming our daughter and releasing our first film as producers—it’s been an extraordinary year,” she wrote.

Heeramandi explores the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in Lahore’s Heera Mandi district during the Indian freedom struggle against British colonial rule. The series features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha—each delivering powerful performances in a rich historical backdrop.