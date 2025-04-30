Cinema

'The Smashing Machine' trailer: Dwayne Johnson becomes Mark Kerr in his most unrecognisable role yet

The Smashing Machine is set to hit theatres on October 3, 2025, and all eyes are on The Rock like never before
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson, known for his action-packed roles and magnetic charm, has taken a surprising turn, and the internet can’t get enough of it. On Tuesday, the first trailer for his upcoming film The Smashing Machine was released, showcasing the star in a completely transformed look that has left fans amazed and critics buzzing.

A powerful first look at Dwayne Johnson in a darker, grittier role as Mark Kerr

Directed by Benny Safdie, the biopic features Johnson as Mark Kerr, a key player in the early days of MMA. The familiar tattoos and confident demeanor are nowhere to be found, instead, we see a bulked-up, battle-hardened man sporting a dark wig, subtle prosthetics, and a sense of bruised vulnerability. With the trailer now out and a striking new poster revealed, it’s evident that Dwayne Johnson is venturing into new territory.

The Smashing Machine will explore triumph, trauma, and the cost of glory

Mark Kerr’s story goes beyond just victories in the ring. As a two-time UFC tournament champion and multiple-time wrestling gold medallist, he was a powerhouse in the sport. However, behind the accolades were personal struggles, a tough fight against addiction and the breakdown of relationships, particularly with his partner Dawn Staples (played by Emily Blunt). The trailer hints at this, suggesting a deep emotional core to the film.

Dwayne Johnson’s most serious role to date

With Safdie’s signature gritty storytelling and A24’s reputation for quality, The Smashing Machine aims to explore more than your typical sports drama. It’s a high-stakes role for Johnson, with fans already dubbing it “Oscar-worthy” based on the trailer alone. The film is set to hit theaters on October 3, 2025, and all eyes are on The Rock like never before.

Cannes 2025: Here’s what we know about Kristen Stewart’s directorial feature, ‘The Chronology of Water’
