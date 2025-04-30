‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer: Dwayne Johnson becomes Mark Kerr in his most unrecognisable role yet

Dwayne Johnson, known for his action-packed roles and magnetic charm, has taken a surprising turn, and the internet can’t get enough of it. On Tuesday, the first trailer for his upcoming film The Smashing Machine was released, showcasing the star in a completely transformed look that has left fans amazed and critics buzzing.
Directed by Benny Safdie, the biopic features Johnson as Mark Kerr, a key player in the early days of MMA. The familiar tattoos and confident demeanor are nowhere to be found, instead, we see a bulked-up, battle-hardened man sporting a dark wig, subtle prosthetics, and a sense of bruised vulnerability. With the trailer now out and a striking new poster revealed, it’s evident that Dwayne Johnson is venturing into new territory.
Mark Kerr’s story goes beyond just victories in the ring. As a two-time UFC tournament champion and multiple-time wrestling gold medallist, he was a powerhouse in the sport. However, behind the accolades were personal struggles, a tough fight against addiction and the breakdown of relationships, particularly with his partner Dawn Staples (played by Emily Blunt). The trailer hints at this, suggesting a deep emotional core to the film.
With Safdie’s signature gritty storytelling and A24’s reputation for quality, The Smashing Machine aims to explore more than your typical sports drama. It’s a high-stakes role for Johnson, with fans already dubbing it “Oscar-worthy” based on the trailer alone. The film is set to hit theaters on October 3, 2025, and all eyes are on The Rock like never before.