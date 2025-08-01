Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar join IFFM 2025 Short Film jury, elevating Indie storytelling

The latest and exciting news coming from The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), one of the most prestigious platforms celebrating Indian cinema and its storytellers globally, is the selection of filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar as jury members for its Short Film Competition.

IFFM 2025 Short Film jury announced: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar to spotlight fresh talent

Known for encouraging emerging voices and bold storytelling, IFFM receives an overwhelming number of entries each year across various categories, with the short film segment being among the most competitive and creatively rich.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for her poignant storytelling in films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, shares, “It’s an absolute honour to be on the jury of IFFM’s Short Film Competition. Short films are a powerful form of expression, often brimming with fresh ideas and daring perspectives. I’m looking forward to witnessing stories that reflect truth, innovation, and the passion of young filmmakers."

Ashwiny is joined by celebrated director Shoojit Sircar, the man behind acclaimed films such as Piku, October, and Sardar Udham. Shoojit who is well-known for his depth and socially relevant storytelling, expresses his excitement about associating with IFFM, saying, “IFFM is a wonderful platform that brings together talent from across the globe, and I’m delighted to be part of this year’s short film jury. Short films, with their brevity and intensity, often leave a lasting impact. I’m eager to watch the entries and discover some pathbreaking voices.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange is “thrilled to have Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar join the IFFM Short Film Competition jury”. She states, “They are among the most respected creative minds in Indian cinema today, and their eye for detail, story, and authenticity will elevate the judging process.”

With the festival set to take place this month, excitement is already building as filmmakers from India and the Indian diaspora continue to send in their submissions.

