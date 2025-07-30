Ritwik Ghatak centenary: IFFM 2025 celebrates iconic filmmaker’s legacy

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 is all ready to create a momentous landmark with a moving tribute to one of the greatest voices of Indian cinema—Ritwik Ghatak. With the world celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic filmmaker, IFFM will pay tribute to his vast contribution to the world of cinema through a thoughtfully curated retrospective that not only celebrates his life’s work but also brings his visionary film work to new global audiences.

IFFM 2025 honors Ritwik Ghatak’s 100th birth anniversary with grand retrospective

Ritwik Ghatak was a rebellious director, playwright, screenwriter, and actor whose influential narratives and innovative visual syntax revolutionised the face of Indian cinema. Though his films did not find universal appreciation during his time, Ritwik Ghatak is now regarded as a trailblazing figure whose work continues to inspire filmmakers across the globe. Movies such as Meghe Dhaka Tara, Subarnarekha, and Komal Gandhar are today accepted as cinematic gems—firmly grounded in socio-political facts and rich in motifs of partition, displacement, feminism, and identity.

IFFM 2025 will feature a comprehensive programme of Ritwik Ghatak’s works, comprising restored screenings of his most important films, academic panels, and lectures by renowned directors and scholars. The tribute will examine not only his filmmaking processes but also political and philosophical overtones that found expression in his work.

Talking about the centenary celebration, IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange says, "Ritwik Ghatak was a visionary way ahead of his time. His cinema engaged with trauma, displacement, and identity with such poetic richness and immediacy that it speaks even more pertinent today. We at IFFM feel it is our duty to draw global attention to icons like Ritwik Ghatak, whose films define the conscience of Indian cinema.". This centenary event is not only a tribute, it's a reminder of the type of stories we need to keep telling.

Ritwik Ghatak, who was awarded the Padma Shri and a series of National Awards, remains a lasting figure of artistic honesty and courageous storytelling. His films remain the subject of study in film schools and a reference point for socially conscious cinema. IFFM's tribute is set to be a befitting tribute to this film giant—a chance to rediscover the brilliance of Ritwik Ghatak, and for many, to experience it anew.

