Director Arjunn Dutta’s Deep Fridge gets National Award win; puts spotlight on Bengali films

Arjunn Dutta came into limelight in 2018 with his debut film Abyakto. His sensitivity towards dealing instances in his films have garnered him much appreciation. Deep Fridge had done the rounds of IFFI Goa in 2023 and had received immense appreciation for its presentation.

Talking to Indulge earlier Dutta mentioned, “It’s a very relevant story about relationships in the current times and will resonate with all of us around. There are so many couples who are unhappy in their marriages and many of them get divorced even after spending several years together. But still, as couples or as a society, we are hesitant to talk about that. I feel that instead of being locked in unhappy marriages it’s always better to get separated. But in the process, can we forget our first love totally or is flame still flickering there somewhere.”

At a time when divorces and separations are more normalised than ever, where every other day headlines talk about the growing distance between celebrity couples, Dutta focuses on the thin thread of love that existed because of which two people came together.

Whether the relationship stays or not is a different question altogether, but can the love or attraction be completely erased from the memory even after separation, infidelity, or divorce? Dutta also mentions, “When I conceived the story and wrote it, I personally was going through a very difficult phase in life. I saw a lot of couples around me, getting their separate ways and this story came out from all that and more. Like all my tales it is also a human tale but it’s my first full-fledged relationship story.”