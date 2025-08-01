Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to close IFFM 2025: A stirring tale of friendship and ambition

After a sensational Cannes premiere, Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to close The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. Earlier this year, the film made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

From Cannes to Melbourne: Homebound to close IFFM 2025

Homebound is a deeply stirring and introspective drama following two childhood friends from northern India who aspire to become police officers to escape their circumstances. But as their dream starts to become a reality, their friendship begins to fail. The film is layered with evocative narrative and performances, emerging as one of the most talked-about Indian features among movie buffs, filmmakers and critics alike, from across the globe.

Homebound is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier; of course, and Martin Scorsese serving as an executive producer.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan shares that Homebound is about the fragile threads of friendship, ambition, and the emotional cost of breaking free to come into your own. He adds, "IFFM has long championed meaningful cinema, and I’m very excited that Homebound is part of that legacy as their closing film.”

Agreeing with Neeraj, producer Karan Johar says, "At its core, Homebound is a story of aspiration, identity, and the quiet heartbreak that comes with change. Neeraj has crafted such a beautiful film! I am really proud that Dharma Productions could back this vision. Add to that, to showcase it as the closing film at IFFM, a festival that celebrates bold and relevant storytelling, is the perfect next step in the film’s journey.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange adds, "Neeraj Ghaywan’s storytelling has always spoken to truth and empathy, and with stellar performances by Ishaan, Vishal and Janhvi, the film promises to leave a lasting impact. IFFM is thrilled to present this cinematic gem to Australian audiences.”

IFFM 2025 will run from August 14 to 24 across Melbourne.