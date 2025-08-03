Director Nancy Meyers unaware of plans to reboot The Holiday as a limited series

Nancy Meyers, director of the beloved Christmas film The Holiday, said she was unaware that the movie was being reimagined as a limited series.

On her Instagram stories, Nancy wrote: "News to me. Imagine my surprise when I opened Instagram and this was the first post I saw."

2006 American romantic comedy The Holiday was written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers. Co-produced by Bruce A. Block. Filmed in both California and in England, the movie stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as Iris and Amanda, two lovelorn women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

The new limited series is in development at Apple TV+, according to reports.

Krissie Ducker will write and be the executive producer of the series, with Rob Delaney set to serve as a consultant. Left Bank Pictures is the producer. As of now, the crew is on the lookout for the lead cast.

The plot is revolves around a Los Angeles-based business owner Amanda and Iris who is a London journalist. The pair decide to live in each others' places for a while, after facing some personal challenges in their love lives, and that leads to unexpected romantic encounters.