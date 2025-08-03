You can finally stream this cult 90s sitcom in India

Before Friends, The Office, HIMYM and King of Queens, came Frasier. The show which ran for 11 seasons followed the life of lovable but uppity radio shrink Dr Frasier Crane. Frasier's character was first seen on the hot comedy Cheers and it became so popular that the makers considered a spin-off based on Frasier. The first 5 seasons of Frasier, the 90s popular sitcom, is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

There are two Frasier series, one is the original which ran from 1993–2004 and the other is the reboot which is also available on JioHotstar and sees Frasier reuniting with his adult son Frederick Crane. On February 22 2024, the series was renewed for a second season, and on May 9 the same year, production started.

Frasier Crane was originally introduced in Cheers as a psychiatrist and love interest for Diane Chambers. He was supposed to be a temporary obstacle in the Sam and Diane relationship but became the longest-running character on US primetime television. He appeared for 20 years across Cheers and Frasier!

Interestingly, Kelsey Grammer had a unique clause in his contract: he was allowed to skip rehearsals, granted he delivered during filming. Kelsey knew the character so well from Cheers, that the producers trusted him enough to let him skip rehearsals!