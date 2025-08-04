AI-altered climax in Raanjhanaa has ‘stripped the film of its very soul’, says Dhanush

Dhanush urged for stricter regulations on the use of AI in movies to prevent such incidents in the future. "The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future," he added.

Before this, Aanand also shared his discontent through an emotional note on social media saying, "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done." The director termed the AI version of the film "a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul".