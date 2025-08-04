Are makers hinting at Mark Ruffalo joining Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

While the makers aren’t giving away much about the narrative of the latest Spider man franchise, Spider man: Brand New Day, one thing is for certain that the popular pair Tom Holland and Zendaya are back in their roles. The movie which has gone on floors recently will release in theatres on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie is the fourth solo instalment in the franchise and will also star Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colon- Zayas and others.

Now, to the happiness of the fans, Mark Ruffalo is said to be returning as Hulk in the movie. Hulk, who is one of the original Avenger’s superhero, is green-skinned with unrecordable physical strength. And Ruffalo might be returning as Bruce Banner and his alter-ego the Hulk. It would be interesting to see how the two superheros collaborate to save the day.