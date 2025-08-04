Are makers hinting at Mark Ruffalo joining Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Fans of Spiderman and Avengers Universe are getting good news almost every day. On National Spiderman Day a few days ago, the makers dropped the official teaser hinting at a fashionable upgrade of the suit of Spiderman. And now, reports are that Mark Ruffalo is in talks to reprise the role of Hulk for Spider Man: Brand New Day.
While the makers aren’t giving away much about the narrative of the latest Spider man franchise, Spider man: Brand New Day, one thing is for certain that the popular pair Tom Holland and Zendaya are back in their roles. The movie which has gone on floors recently will release in theatres on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie is the fourth solo instalment in the franchise and will also star Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colon- Zayas and others.
Now, to the happiness of the fans, Mark Ruffalo is said to be returning as Hulk in the movie. Hulk, who is one of the original Avenger’s superhero, is green-skinned with unrecordable physical strength. And Ruffalo might be returning as Bruce Banner and his alter-ego the Hulk. It would be interesting to see how the two superheros collaborate to save the day.
Ruffalo was last seen in the movie Mickey 17 helmed by Robert Pattinson. It released earlier this year in March. Directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho, Ruffalo was spotted essaying the part of Kenneth Marshall. Mickey 17 also had Anamaria Vartolomei and Naomi Ackie in essential roles.
The 57-year old actor is best known for his roles in movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 13 Going on 30, and more. His first portrayal of the Hulk was in the 2012- movie The Avengers. Since then he has been seen playing the Hulk in several other movies of the superhero universe namely, Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017), and "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018).
