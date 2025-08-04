Focker in-Law announced as next Meet the Parents film

The Meet the Parents comedy series is getting a fourth film. It is called Focker in-Law and will hit theatres on 25 November 2026. The movie brings back Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, who starred in the earlier films. It is directed by John Hamburg, who also worked on the first three movies. The name is a play on Ben’s character, Greg Focker, and hints at another round of awkward family drama.
Pop star and actor Ariana Grande also joins the cast this time. Her role has not been revealed yet. The film’s title was shared on Instagram with a short post: “The Focker family is expanding. See #FockerInLaw only in theaters Thanksgiving 2026.” That’s it, no trailer yet, no poster, just the name.
The original Meet the Parents came out in 2000, followed by Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010. The films show the clash between a nervous son-in-law and his strict ex-CIA father-in-law. Over time, the story turned into a full-blown family saga, with more characters and more chaos.
A few things have changed behind the scenes. Focker in-Law is being produced by Jane Rosenthal and Robert under Tribeca Productions. Jay Roach, who directed the earlier films, will return as a producer, along with Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour Films. Hamburg will also produce through his own banner, Particular Pictures.
There’s no word yet on the plot or other returning characters. But given the title, we can expect more family mix-ups, probably involving new in-laws. Whether it’s more baby talk or another round of lie detectors, the Focker universe seems ready to grow again.
It’s been over a decade since the last film, but the combination of Robert’s deadpan glare and Ben’s nervous energy still has fans curious. Adding Ariana into the mix only raises more questions. Is she playing a new daughter-in-law? A cousin? A long-lost Focker? No one’s saying for now. But with a holiday release date and a familiar cast, Focker in-Law looks set to bring back the uncomfortable family fun.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.