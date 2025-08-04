Focker in-Law announced as next Meet the Parents film

The Meet the Parents comedy series is getting a fourth film. It is called Focker in-Law and will hit theatres on 25 November 2026. The movie brings back Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, who starred in the earlier films. It is directed by John Hamburg, who also worked on the first three movies. The name is a play on Ben’s character, Greg Focker, and hints at another round of awkward family drama.

Who is making it to Focker in-Law and when is it coming out?

Pop star and actor Ariana Grande also joins the cast this time. Her role has not been revealed yet. The film’s title was shared on Instagram with a short post: “The Focker family is expanding. See #FockerInLaw only in theaters Thanksgiving 2026.” That’s it, no trailer yet, no poster, just the name.