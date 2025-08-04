Ranbir Kapoor left this legendary singer’s biopic for Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, but his decision to play this part came at the cost of dropping another great biopic due to scheduling conflicts. The movie is a two-part epic Ramayana, releasing on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor had to drop Kishore Kumar biopic due to timing issues

“Ranbir had a tough choice in life — Kishore Kumar or Ramayana. It was very difficult for him. In the end, he chose Ramayana, and I think it was the right decision,” said Anurag Basu in an interview.

"“We keep trying to work together, but it’s just not happening,” he added about wanting to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor who has previously acted as in lead roles in his movies Barfi and Jagga Jasoos.

Anurag Basu had long wanted to bring Kishore Kumar's life on screen and the project had been in the pipeline for a while. However, reports last month suggested that Aamir Khan may be stepping in to fill in the iconic singer and actor's position.

However, when asked to confirm, Anurag had said that he did not wish to comment until the contract was signed and everything was finalised.

"I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time. I don't want to jinx it," he had said about the project.