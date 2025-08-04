Willem Dafoe to be honoured at Sarajevo Film Festival

Hollywood star Willem Dafoe will be bestowed with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo, the highest prize at the Sarajevo Film Festival, for his contribution to the art of film.

Willem Dafoe receives Honorary Heart of Sarajevo

Sarajevo Film Festival will be held between August 15 and August 22 this year. It is the largest film festival in Southeast Europe.

Willem, who has starred in over 100 films during his career, will also have a masterclass during the event, where he will share his experience and reflections on art today with young talents, film professionals and the festival audience, according to the festival's official website.