F1 surpasses World War Z to become Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film

Brad Pitt’s F1 has grossed $545.6 million worldwide, surpassing his 2013 zombie thriller World War Z, which made $540 million.
Currently, Rotten Tomatoes rates it 85% with critics calling it a "high-speed splendour." Yet others called it "another high-velocity dad movie of sturdy quality."
Some of his other box office hits are Mr and Mrs Smith which made $487 million, Ocean’s Eleven grossing $450 million and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood which made a meagre $377 million.
Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski directed F1 follows a former Formula One driver, Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, who is brought back by his former teammate, Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, to help turn around the struggling APX GP team.
His task is to guide the team’s young and outspoken rookie, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. The film explores Sonny's return to racing, the pressure of mentorship, and the internal politics of a struggling team.
"Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world," says the movie's synopsis.
Released in 2013 by Paramount Pictures, World War Z earned $202.8 million domestically and $337.6 million internationally to hold the title of Brad Pitt’s top-grossing film for over a decade until now.
F1 continues its international rollout and holds a PG-13 rating, with a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes.
