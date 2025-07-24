Brad Pitt-starrer F1 crosses Rs 100 crore mark at Indian box office

In F1, Pitt essays the role of Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver who, after a near-fatal crash and a 30-year absence, returns to the sport to mentor a young hotshot and help save his friend’s struggling team from collapse, according to the official logline of the film.

The film is the third Hollywood film in the year 2025 to reach the Rs 100 crore club after Jurassic World Rebirth and Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning.

F1 is produced by Pitt alongside Lewis Hamilton, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. It also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem in pivotal roles.