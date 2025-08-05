Raanjhanaa AI controversy: Farhan Akhtar backs director Aanand L Rai amid outcry over altered ending

The controversy surrounding the AI-modified ending of Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush, continues to stir debate within the film industry. Artists and filmmakers have called out the move as unethical and a blatant misuse of creative control, particularly since the changes were reportedly made without the consent of the film’s original director, Aanand L Rai.

Farhan Akhtar backs Aanand L Rai amid Raanjhanaa AI controversy over altered ending

Bollywood actor, filmmaker, and producer Farhan Akhtar, who is currently promoting his upcoming war epic 120 Bahadur, has now spoken out in support of Rai. Speaking at the film’s trailer launch event in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, Farhan took a firm stance on the matter.

“I will always stand with the creator of the film,” he told reporters. “And if the creator of the film is unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator. That’s where my loyalty lies. As for the details of what happened in this specific case, I’m not fully informed, but that’s all I can say.”

Echoing Farhan’s views, his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, who is also the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, acknowledged the importance of responsible AI use in the creative process.

“I agree with Farhan,” Ritesh said. “AI is something we have to embrace and use effectively, but you cannot let it replace consent or creativity. There was a time when research meant visiting libraries, reading books, and then came Google, which changed how we work. Similarly, AI is the next step but it needs to be used wisely.”

He added, “Don’t get lazy with it. If the filmmaker, actors, or anyone involved haven’t given consent, it’s not acceptable. I haven’t watched the altered version of Raanjhanaa, but I’ve read about it and I don’t think it’s cool to make changes without involving those who created it.”

Interestingly, it was only recently that Dhanush had spoken about the altered ending and expressed his disappointment on the same. His statement read, ""The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago."