Brendan Fraser’s Rental Family sets November theatrical release date

The movie is set in a present day Tokyo scenario of an American actor, portrayed by Brandan Fraser. He is lost and finding the sole meaning of his life. Everything starts to change when he takes up a job at a 'rental family' agency. Its a phenomenon in Japan where apparently people hire others to play the part of spouses, parents, or friends in real life. The actor's character begins stepping into other people's lives acting to be someone else for their emotional needs.

As the film progresses and he leaps onto take these roles, he is willing to forge unexpected emotional connections. His performative act suddenly turns into something real. The more he gets involved, the more he comes to confront with his dilemma and identity truth. Through these experiences at his job he discovers a sense of purpose.

Watch the trailer of Rental Family: