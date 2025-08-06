Brendan Fraser’s Rental Family sets November theatrical release date

Brendan Fraser is once again returning to big screen with Rental Family. This will be a heartfelt drama and is all set to hit the theaters on November 21, 2025. The film will be directed by Japanese filmmaker known for his award-winning Netflix's Beef, Hikari. The director is not only directing the movie but also co-producing and co-writing it which will deliver a cross-culture perspective to the film.
The movie is set in a present day Tokyo scenario of an American actor, portrayed by Brandan Fraser. He is lost and finding the sole meaning of his life. Everything starts to change when he takes up a job at a 'rental family' agency. Its a phenomenon in Japan where apparently people hire others to play the part of spouses, parents, or friends in real life. The actor's character begins stepping into other people's lives acting to be someone else for their emotional needs.
As the film progresses and he leaps onto take these roles, he is willing to forge unexpected emotional connections. His performative act suddenly turns into something real. The more he gets involved, the more he comes to confront with his dilemma and identity truth. Through these experiences at his job he discovers a sense of purpose.
Watch the trailer of Rental Family:
The film features a stellar cast of Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto, and newcomer Shannon Gorman. The screenplay has been co-written by Hikari and Stephen Blahut. And it has been produced by Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman of Sight Unseen Pictures, along with Shin Yamaguchi from Knockonwood.
The drama is supposed to explore emotional intimacy, difficulties with modern relationship and many other complexities with life.