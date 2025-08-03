The Hunting Wives: Why is the Internet obsessed with this Netflix show?

A new show called The Hunting Wives has been getting a lot of attention on Netflix. It’s based on a book by May Cobb and is now one of the most-watched shows on the platform. The story is about Sophie (Brittany Snow), who moved from New England to Texas with her husband and son. And soon, she gets caught up in a group of glamorous, rich women who call themselves the ‘Hunting Wives’.

Is The Hunting Wives a murder mystery or something else?

The title does sound strange, but it makes more sense later into the show. These women go hunting together both for animals and for trouble. The wives drink a lot, party often, and don’t seem very happy or content in their marriages. Margo, played by Malin Akerman, is sort of the leader of the group of wives. She quickly pulls Sophie into her world. Margo is bold, stylish, and hard to read and clearly has power in the group.