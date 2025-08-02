And Just Like That to end after Season 3

The series was based on writing by Candace Bushnell. Over the years, it led to two films and a short prequel series. Fans had hoped there might be more spin-offs, but King made it clear the “Sex and the City universe” would not continue.

The reboot was not as successful as the original. While over a million households watched the first episode in the US, viewership dropped by more than half by season three. Some fans also pointed out plot holes. For example, one character’s father appeared to die twice. There was also criticism of certain roles. And Che Diaz got so much negative attention that they were eventually written out.

Still, many loyal fans feel mixed emotions. Some said they didn’t want it to end while the others said they just wanted it to improve. Whether they loved it or felt it lost its spark, And Just Like That gave viewers another look into the lives of these women as they aged. Now, the story is coming to a quiet, final close.