And Just Like That to end after Season 3

And Just Like That is set to end after Season 3. Makers have confirmed this news just before the final two episodes of the current season aired. And Just Like That is a reboot of Sex and the City, the popular series of the late 1990s. It follows Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York as they navigate life, love, and aging in New York City. But this time, the women are in their 50s.
Showrunner Michael Patrick King said he realised the story had reached a natural end while writing the final episode. “It felt like a good place to stop,” he wrote online. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, shared some photos from both series and said the character had been a big part of her life for 27 years. “This chapter is complete,” she said. Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, said she felt deeply sad about the end.
The series was based on writing by Candace Bushnell. Over the years, it led to two films and a short prequel series. Fans had hoped there might be more spin-offs, but King made it clear the “Sex and the City universe” would not continue.
The reboot was not as successful as the original. While over a million households watched the first episode in the US, viewership dropped by more than half by season three. Some fans also pointed out plot holes. For example, one character’s father appeared to die twice. There was also criticism of certain roles. And Che Diaz got so much negative attention that they were eventually written out.
Still, many loyal fans feel mixed emotions. Some said they didn’t want it to end while the others said they just wanted it to improve. Whether they loved it or felt it lost its spark, And Just Like That gave viewers another look into the lives of these women as they aged. Now, the story is coming to a quiet, final close.
