Centre urges states to showcase filming locations, promote low-cost cinema halls

The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to use platforms such as WAVES Bazaar to showcase their filming locations, and take steps to set up low-cost cinema halls in smaller towns to take films to the people.

Central government to promote low-cost cinema halls

Addressing a conference of Information and Public Relations secretaries from across states, Union Minister L Murugan said the Indian Cinema Hub portal has been revamped into a unified single-window system, offering streamlined access to filmmaking permissions and services across India.

“With GIS features and common forms, it supports ease of doing business and showcases India’s film-friendly policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Mr Murugan, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

The conference aimed to strengthen Centre-state coordination in public communication, ensure full-scale implementation and functionality of Press Sewa Portal and India Cine Hub, and explore collaborative opportunities for developing film infrastructure and promoting India’s creative economy across regions.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting proposed the development of modular and mobile cinema models to serve Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns, rural regions and aspirational districts.

The conference discussed how to identify low screen density zones using GIS mapping, repurpose existing public infrastructure, streamline licensing through single-window systems, and offer tax and land policy incentives to attract private investment in affordable cinema infrastructure.