It’s official: Hamilton, the Broadway production, is coming to the movies

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the musical's Broadway debut, Disney's award-winning musical Hamilton is set to have a theatrical release for the first time on September 5, 2025. While the film was previously released on Disney+ in, this will be the first time audiences can see the original Broadway production on the big screen. The movie was filmed with the original cast in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The film was directed by Thomas Kail, who also directed the original stage production of the musical.
The performance was captured live in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, a few weeks before some of the original cast members left the show. It features the original, award-winning Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson.
The film is a recording of the full stage show, using multiple cameras to give the audience an intimate perspective that would be impossible to get from a single seat in the theater. It blends elements of live theater and filmmaking to create a unique experience.
Secretary of the Treasury
The musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, following his life from an orphan immigrant to the first Secretary of the Treasury. Hamilton is a biographical musical but it's much more than a history lesson. It's an exploration of ambition, legacy, love, loss and the creation of a nation.The score is notable for its blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and traditional show tunes.
The two act musical's (Act I: The Revolutionary and Act II: The Statesman) theatrical release, scheduled for September 5, 2025, will be the first time this version of the musical is shown on the big screen, despite having been available for streaming on Disney+ since July 2020. The first act introduces us to a young, orphaned Alexander Hamilton, a poor immigrant from the Caribbean, who arrives in New York City with an insatiable hunger to make his mark on the world. And the second act focuses on the challenges of building that new nation. After the war, Hamilton becomes the first Secretary of the Treasury, clashing with his political rivals, including Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, over his financial plans for the country.