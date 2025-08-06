It’s official: Hamilton, the Broadway production, is coming to the movies

Secretary of the Treasury

The musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, following his life from an orphan immigrant to the first Secretary of the Treasury. Hamilton is a biographical musical but it's much more than a history lesson. It's an exploration of ambition, legacy, love, loss and the creation of a nation.The score is notable for its blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and traditional show tunes.

The two act musical's (Act I: The Revolutionary and Act II: The Statesman) theatrical release, scheduled for September 5, 2025, will be the first time this version of the musical is shown on the big screen, despite having been available for streaming on Disney+ since July 2020. The first act introduces us to a young, orphaned Alexander Hamilton, a poor immigrant from the Caribbean, who arrives in New York City with an insatiable hunger to make his mark on the world. And the second act focuses on the challenges of building that new nation. After the war, Hamilton becomes the first Secretary of the Treasury, clashing with his political rivals, including Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, over his financial plans for the country.