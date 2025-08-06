Jitank Singh Gurjar's debut feature In Search Of The Sky to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Jitank Singh Gurjar’s debut feature In Search Of The Sky to have its world premiere at the prestigious 50th Toronto International Film Festival, taking place from September 4–14, this year.

In Search Of The Sky gets selected for Centrepiece Program at TIFF 2025

In Search Of The Sky is the sole Indian film selected for the Centrepiece Program, which honours and celebrates global cinematic achievements, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a dynamic array of contemporary films.

The Braj language film, shot in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh and Barai and Patwa villages of Madhya Pradesh, earlier this year explores the journey of a mentally unstable son of a poverty-stricken elderly couple to Maha Kumbh.

The film features compelling performances by local theatre actors Nikhil Yadav as Naraan, Raghvendra Bhadoriya as Jasrath, and Meghna Agarwal as Vidya in the leading roles.

Sharing his excitement about TIFF Premiere, debutant director and co-writer Jitank Singh Gurjar says, “Vimukt, as the film is also called, is a truly independent film, deeply rooted in the rural sentiments of India and we are ecstatic to learn that our film is getting its world premiere at such a prestigious film festival like the Toronto International Film Festival at their 50th anniversary. This is a big push in the right direction for our film and it motivated me to tell more of such stories and to stay true to them.”

The Producer and writer Pooja Vishal Sharma adds, “We're Grateful beyond words to the Toronto International Film Festival for embracing our beloved creation, 'In Search of the Sky' in the prestigious 'centerpiece' category. This humble, fiercely indie film was born out of a strong vision which got stitched together with sweat, tears and endless devotion of a small and tireless team. To see it soar is a quiet, beautiful miracle. Placing films like these alongside industry giants is deeply moving and motivating for all of us and I hope it inspires other such indie filmmakers too.”