Kankana Chakraborty and Barun Chanda’s short film Re-Routing is what we need to talk about right now!

"That is what the core idea is behind setting it up in a car. The title is such because when we take a wrong turn, GPS indicates us with the word 're-routing'. So in life too, when you are taking a wrong-turn, you probably need to re-route it a little bit," adds Kankana.

On choosing Barun Chanda for the character, Kankana said, "I needed someone who could emote everything through his eyes, the anger, vulnerability, who can be an unleashed monster, and have a human side too, and Barun sir was that person. When I first met him, I also saw an enigmatic aura around him, which was also required for this film."