Kankana Chakraborty and Barun Chanda’s short film Re-Routing is what we need to talk about right now!

When actor-filmmaker Kankana Chakraborty was in Los Angeles, she often ended up having a deep conversation with her cab drivers, when the idea of her short film Re-Routing first struck her. These conversations often made Kankana think, what would have happened if the conversation stayed on even after the destination? Will both discover a different side of each other? Or are they just being fake polite? Her film Re-Routing is the first Bengali-English bilingual short film to have a theatrical release in Kozhikode, Kerala. Directed by Kankana Chakraborty, the short film sees Barun Chanda, Pradip Bhattacharya, and Kankana herself playing the pivotal characters.
Kankana's 35-minute long psychological thriller Re-Routing revolves around two individuals trapped in self-centred and claustrophobic lives. During one fateful night, their chance encounter compels them to confront their inner struggles and offers the possibility of redefining their lives through ‘Re-Routing.’
"That is what the core idea is behind setting it up in a car. The title is such because when we take a wrong turn, GPS indicates us with the word 're-routing'. So in life too, when you are taking a wrong-turn, you probably need to re-route it a little bit," adds Kankana.
On choosing Barun Chanda for the character, Kankana said, "I needed someone who could emote everything through his eyes, the anger, vulnerability, who can be an unleashed monster, and have a human side too, and Barun sir was that person. When I first met him, I also saw an enigmatic aura around him, which was also required for this film."
