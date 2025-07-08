Actor Soumik Maitra debuts as a director with his short film, Dakatshumari

What happens when a person in born in a dacoit family? Obsolete to the world yet trying to wade through in a modern day world of technology? Well, that's what the talented 32-year-old actor Soumik Maitra, whom we have seen in films like Kuasha Jakhon, Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo, Bismillah and shows like Byomkesh o Pinjrapol, tries to figure it out in his debut short film as a director, Dakatshumari.
The 28-minute long Bengali short film Dakatshumari sees how Dheno, born into a renowned lineage of dacoits, struggles to make ends meet, as his once-feared trade has become obsolete in the modern world.
Despite his mastery, those around him abandon him for refusing to evolve, clinging stubbornly to the age-old ways of dacoity. The story follows his quest to carve out a place for himself in an ever-changing, technology-driven world. Will he adapt and survive, or be left behind? Beneath its layer of dark comedy, this satire offers a sharp commentary on the plight of today’s educated yet unemployed youth.
"The film is a dark comedy short set in a magical universe, delving into crime, criminals, and their deep-rooted ties to society and politics in West Bengal from the late 18th century to the present day," adds Soumik.
The short film sees Anubhab Adhikary as Dheno, Sudeep Dhara as Kala, Sandip Bhattacharya as Bishe, Soumyk Mondal as Goddess Kali, Rimil Sen as Anju and Koushik Deb as the bodyguard.
The film will next be screened at South Asian Short Film Festival in Kolkata on July 9, 4.30 pm and Nandan, July 15 at Tapan Theatre and July 27 at PM Bustee Community Art Space, Shibpur, Howrah. The film was also screened at the ongoing NABC 2025, Bengali Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.
