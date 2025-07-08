Actor Soumik Maitra debuts as a director with his short film, Dakatshumari

Despite his mastery, those around him abandon him for refusing to evolve, clinging stubbornly to the age-old ways of dacoity. The story follows his quest to carve out a place for himself in an ever-changing, technology-driven world. Will he adapt and survive, or be left behind? Beneath its layer of dark comedy, this satire offers a sharp commentary on the plight of today’s educated yet unemployed youth.

"The film is a dark comedy short set in a magical universe, delving into crime, criminals, and their deep-rooted ties to society and politics in West Bengal from the late 18th century to the present day," adds Soumik.

The short film sees Anubhab Adhikary as Dheno, Sudeep Dhara as Kala, Sandip Bhattacharya as Bishe, Soumyk Mondal as Goddess Kali, Rimil Sen as Anju and Koushik Deb as the bodyguard.