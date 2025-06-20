Filmmaker Chandradeep Das opens up on his first queer short film
Chandradeep Das gets candid with Indulge on his queer short film Jasmine That Blooms in Autumn which has been going around the film festival circuits.
Excerpts.
Tell us about the short film.
It revolves around a love story that blossoms in a heteronormative milieu between two elderly women, Indira and Meera, at an old age home. Both are aware of the social repercussions of such a revelation; therefore, they exchange messages and gifts in secret. As their romance blooms, we have to see whether Indira gives in to Meera’s demands or stands her ground and does something different.
How did the thought of working on a mature love story come to you?
One of my acquaintances, who also co-wrote the script, gave me this idea of a romance between two elderly women at a senior care facility. I was immediately hooked, as it is an often-overlooked narrative. In our film, we deal with a demographic whose diverse experiences and perspectives are pushed to the periphery. We thought of weaving an intimate, nuanced tale without resorting to these mainstream tropes. In the film, we have explored pertinent themes and topics, including domestic abuse, toxic masculinity, and the importance of consent.
Love is often associated with rose, but you have used jasmine as a symbol. Why?
Both women fall in love in the autumn of their lives. Nightflowering jasmine or shiuli heralds the advent of autumn, which symbolises a period of transition and new beginnings. We have heard stories of many a heart skipping a beat after catching a comely sight of a woman’s bun wrapped in a jasmine string. So, it wouldn’t be right to say that the commonplace rose is the only flower you can associate with love, jasmine is equally romantic.
How is the film festival journey going?
We had our World Premiere at the 39th British Film Institute Flare. We were selected for the International Competition section of the 39th Fribourg International Film Festival. I travelled to Switzerland to represent the film. We won the grand prize for the Best Indian Narrative Short Film at the 16th KASHISH Pride Film Festival. We have also been selected for the competition section at the 14th Rio LGBTQIA+ Festival Internacional de Cinema in Brazil.
What is the one lesson you learnt from your father, Anjan Das?
Not to conform and compromise your artistic spirit.
What are your upcoming projects?