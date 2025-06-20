Is Abhishek Bachchan going ' missing' with a purpose in his next Kaalidhar Laapata?

After a hit and miss commercial appearance in Housefull 5, Abhishek Bachchan is back in his zone through his next movie Kaalidhar Laapata. The movie which is scheduled to release on July 4 this year has just dropped the first-look poster on social media and it has already started creating a buzz.
While not much is yet disclosed about the movie, on the first go from the name it can be speculated that it is about a man named Kaalidhar who goes missing. But is it missing by a stroke of fate or missing with a purpose. Abhishek Bachchan is seen sitting on a tree branch with a child, wearing a chequered loose fitting kurta and a white Pyjama. He has unkempt hair and equally disorganised black and white beard.
The makers just dropped the first-look poster which has already garnered 19 thousand likes and counting. The caption says, " Charchaon par ab full stop. Sometimes getting lost isn't a detour, its where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists and the people who make it worth it. Kaalidhar Laapata premieres 4th July..."
Upon the poster drop industry colleagues have already started congratulating the actor and the team for the movie. While Anurag Kashyap mentions, “Looking so good. Never seen you like this” ; his Ghoomer co-star Saiyami Kher comments, “On a roll Coach Saab” with lots of smile emoticons.
But what catches the eyes are the netizens reactions some of which are very unique. While one user mentions, “ I love the movies you are making. Ghoomer was superb and so were all your recent ones, without exception. Please don't feel bad, but you have surpassed Senior Sir, something I didn't fathom happening in my lifetime. Take a bow” another one writes, “you are choosing some unique gigs.”
Abhishek Bachchan has had a streak of critically successful movies from I want to Talk and Be Happy. Netizens and fans are surely waiting to see what magic he brings on screen with Kaalidhar Laapata.
Kaalidhar Laapata is set to stream on Zee 5 from July 4