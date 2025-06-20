Dhanush reveals he begged on streets of Tirupati for role in Kuberaa

Actor Dhanush has once again demonstrated his dedication to his work, unveiling the extreme measures he took for his beggar character in the newly released movie Kuberaa. The social drama movie, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula, features National Award-winning actor Dhanush playing a character who climbs up from the bottom of poverty, a role Dhanush portrayed with raw reality.

Dhanush begs on streets for Kuberaa role: A masterclass in method acting

While participating in Hyderabad’s pre-release event of the movie, Dhanush made a witty comment. “I agreed to the film immediately, trusting the director’s name and reputation,” he stated, a comment that elicited laughter and applause from Sekhar Kammula himself. However, Dhanush then added with a humorous twist, “But in the end, he made me beg on the streets of Tirupati.” This candid confession highlights the director’s dedication to realism and Dhanush's fearless embrace of the challenge.

Kuberaa is Dhanush’s second Telugu offering since his 2023 blockbuster Sir, and intriguingly, Sekhar Kammula had approached him with the script of Kuberaa even prior to Sir. The actor’s unrecognisable look as a beggar has already created quite a stir, generating curiosity among fans for the social thriller.

Outside the streets of Tirupati, Dhanush also remembered shooting for hours on a dumpyard, once again highlighting the dark tone of the film. He discussed leaving his comfort zone, adding, “To see another part of the world, a sight which you're not exposed to... You're always in your comfort zone, like you do only what's convenient, you're protected. I come from very humble roots.”

Directed by Sathya Siva, the movie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna, with themes revolving around greed, ethical conflicts and ambition towards finding redemption. Kuberaa was released to theaters on June 20, with a promising cinematic experience fuelled by Dhanush’s engaging performance.