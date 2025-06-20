This new Hyderabad eatery brings together the best of Asian cuisine and Mediterranean flavours

For food, we called for Korean wok chicken, a humble yet hearty dish where tender chicken was lovingly tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce and finished with a generous sprinkle of sesame seeds. Without missing a beat, we dove straight into the baos, and honestly, these were hands down some of the best we’ve had in Hyderabad in a long time. The Broccoli and cheese Shengjian bao were a pure delight, gooey, soft, and oh-so-satisfying. Next, we switched gears to the Mediterranean side of the menu and chose a classic with a twist — Spicy beetroot jalapeño pickled hummus, exuding the gorgeous red colour, with pita bread. Not to miss Veggies and Harrisa cottage cheese pide, the classic Turkish flatbread generously topped with cheese and vegetables.

From the mains, we opted for the vegetarian Kyma signature noodles. Unlike the usual stirfried variety, this dish features crispy fried noodles served under a generous pour of rich, savoury sauce brimming with vegetables. As the sauce soaked in, the noodles softened just enough, creating a beautiful contrast of textures, exactly how we like it. We also tried the Chicken mandi rice, a refined take on the traditional Yemeni dish. Unlike the large, heavy mandi platters Hyderabad is known for, this version was portioned. Flavourful chicken sat atop aromatic rice, studded with bits of dry fruits that added a lovely richness to each bite.

We couldn’t leave without indulging in dessert, and thank goodness we didn’t! The Kunafa was an absolute standout, easily one of the best we’ve had in a while. Stuffed with gooey cheese, it was served with a warm, fragrant syrup that we poured over generously. We also tried the Baklava, and it didn’t disappoint either — crisp, flaky, and perfectly sweetened. A perfect end to a meal that kept delivering surprises till the very last bite.

Rs 2,000 upwards for two.

At HITEC City.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi