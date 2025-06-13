Be it sushi or matcha, ‘Japan Unfolded’ celebrates the flavours in all its glory

We began with the appetiser, Maguro tarutaru. This fusion creation brought together creamy chunks of avocado topped with delicately diced tuna tartare, all harmonised with a zesty soycitrus dressing. As we gently scooped into the dish, the flavours unfolded with a subtle interplay of freshness and raw elegance. Next came the most anticipated part of the experience — sushi. A thoughtfully curated assortment was placed before us, featuring tempura sushi, uramaki, and maki. The tempura rolls offered a satisfying crunch, with crispy ve getables encased in perfectly seasoned rice. The uramaki surprised us with its creamy filling of avocado, cucumber, and cheese, wrapped inside out in a layer of rice. Meanwhile, the maki, with its signature black seaweed exterior, was filled with fresh vegetables — simple and balanced.

From the main course selection, we indulged in Goruden kare, a hearty chicken curry prepared with vegetables, served alongside a neat mound of sticky rice tucked into one corner of the plate. It was comforting, soulful, and full of warmth. Our next pick, Yasai teppanyaki, was a colourful delight for all the vegetarians at heart. A medley of mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers, all tossed in a flavourful soy sauce, came sizzling to the table, bursting with texture and umami. If you’re planning to make your way to the festival (and you should!), seafood lovers can try the Rabisuta teppanyaki. The lobster, kissed by a soy-butter glaze and grilled to perfection, was served with sautéed vegetables on the side.

Of course, we can’t forget the drinks! The Matcha and lemongrass mocktail stood out — a clarified matcha made by blending matcha with milk to remove any cloudy particles, resulting in a smooth, clear sip. Not to miss the hint of smokiness that added just the right charm.

We wrapped it up with Japanese cheesecake. Light, airy, and just the right touch of sweetness, it was the kind of dessert you could keep going back

Rs 2,600 upwards for two.

The festival will go on till June 30.

At The Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills.

